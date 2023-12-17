Following Colby Covington's unanimous loss at UFC 296 against Welterweight defender Leon Edwards, Dana White shares his thoughts

In a highly anticipated showdown at UFC 296, Leon Edwards emerged victorious against Colby Covington in a welterweight clash that showcased Edwards' composure and Covington's inability to live up to his pre-fight trash talk. The main event at T-Mobile Arena ended with Edwards defending his welterweight title via a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46), marking his second successful defense. UFC president Dana White criticized Covington, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, describing him as “slow and old” during the fight and admonished him for long periods of inactivity. White also disapproved of Covington's remarks about Edwards' father, emphasizing his disdain for attacks on family.

Despite being taken down by Covington a couple of times, Edwards controlled the distance and showcased superior striking, peppering his opponent with leg kicks and bloodying him with well-placed punches. Dana White commented on Covington's overall performance, stating, “Your window is very short. You never know once you get into your mid-30s when you're going to show up and not look like you anymore.” The UFC president highlighted Edwards' dominance, citing his ability to outwrestle Covington and effectively target his right leg with kicks.

The tension between the fighters escalated at the prefight news conference when Covington used Edwards' father's tragic death as a means of taunting him. Edwards, visibly affected, revealed in his postfight interview that Covington's actions had brought him to tears in a fit of rage. Edwards labeled Covington a “dirty human being” for exploiting such a sensitive subject for entertainment. Covington also took the chance to spew hatred towards Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James ahead of the fight that he, ironically, ended up losing soundly.

Post-fight, tensions flared as Edwards' cornermen engaged in a verbal exchange with Covington inside the Octagon, prompting officials to intervene and prevent a potential brawl. Dana White warned against post-fight brawls, threatening fines, and the potential tarnishing of a dominant victory.

Colby Covington, unapologetic for his prefight remarks, doubled down after the bout, referencing Edwards' father's alleged criminal past. Edwards, on the other hand, extended his impressive unbeaten streak to 13 fights, securing the second-longest active streak in the UFC welterweight division.

Amidst the controversy, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre reached out to Edwards, offering advice on handling the pre-fight provocations. Edwards expressed his desire to surpass St-Pierre, whom he considers the greatest of all time.

For Covington, the loss marked his first appearance since UFC 272 in March 2022, where he secured a victory over Jorge Masvidal. Covington acknowledged potential ring rust and dismissed the crowd's negative reaction by directing expletives at them, closing the chapter on his clash with Edwards and calling out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the post-fight news conference.

As the dust settles from UFC 296, the fallout between Covington and Edwards lingers, with Edwards solidifying his status as a dominant force in the welterweight division and Covington facing both criticism for his performance and controversy surrounding his comments.