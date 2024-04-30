A lot of vitriol has been directed towards the Phoenix Suns after getting mopped by the Minnesota Timberwolves in this year's NBA Playoffs. No one has taken more hits than their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. They will take up a majority of the team's cap space for the foreseeable future. With no financial flexibility along with little to no draft capital to work with, they have to make it work. Grayson Allen has seen some bright spots with the squad and that might just be enough to keep them going.
Look at the bright side
The idea of only three guys being owed just under half a billion dollars is not good. But, the upside of having Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal on the same Suns roster is not that bad at all. After all, it is just their first year together. With the exception of the 2017 Golden State Warriors, some superteams take time to acclimate with one another. This is exactly the reason why Grayson Allen still believes that they have so much to give in the NBA Playoffs, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.
“Now that we have a year under our belt with this group playing together and figuring things out, failing together…I feel like that'll put us in a good spot for next year,” Grayson Allen outlined.
The Suns finished the season with the sixth-best record in the Western Conference. A lot of that had to do with their inconsistent style of play. They would lose to a middle-of-the-pack team but then topple down a title contender. Nonetheless, this Suns squad finished with the ninth-best offensive rating of 117.6 and sat 13th with a 114.6 defensive rating. A lot of adjustments need to be made if they want to win while their big three are still under contract.
Rationalizing the Suns' early exit
Bright spots are good to keep the Suns' morale up. But, Grayson Allen did point out that there is a lot of work to do after the season they had. It will obviously help that these woes will get solved once Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker find better ways to mesh together. This is most especially true if none of them go down during the offseason,
“I think injuries really shortened the timeframes that we had to be the group that we wanted to be. In the season, you have these benchmarks of where you should be by Christmas, All-Star, and going to the end of the season,” he said.
The Suns were just shocked with the many changes they had in the offseason. It showed evidently throughout the season when they were rushing botched schemes and underperforming in the execution of some coverages.
“We saw things that if we worked on these things it would be very good for our group. You get to a point where you are later in the season. Now, everything needs to be expedited. You have to be better, quicker, like you don't have the time to go through those growing pains without it hurting because you're playing games where you need wins,” he added.
Will this Suns team be here to stay? Are they shaking up the roster and falling into the same problems? Only time will tell.