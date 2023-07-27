The UFC have added two big fights for their upcoming Sept. 23 Fight Night event.

As per UFC president Dana White on ESPN (via SpinninBackfist), a lightweight encounter between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will headline the Sept. 23 Fight Night card.

White also announced a featherweight encounter between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige that will take place on the same card.

Fiziev is coming off a majority decision defeat to Justin Gaethje back at UFC 286 in March. The Kazakhstan native notably took plenty of damage as he was bloodied up by Gaethje in what was just his second defeat in the UFC.

He'll be looking to return to the win column against Gamrot, who recently returned to winning ways himself with a split decision verdict against Jalin Turner at UFC 285.

Prior to that, the Polish lightweight saw his four-fight winning streak come to an end after getting outpointed by Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 last year.

Mitchell, meanwhile, will finally get to settle his online beef with Ige. The 28-yer-old suffered his first career loss against Ilia Topuria following a submission defeat back at UFC 282 in December.

Ige, meanwhile, is looking to embark on a three-fight winning streak. The Hawaiian is coming off back-to-back victories over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr.

Here's how the card looks as things stand: