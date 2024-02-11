UFC Vegas 86 delivered with some exciting nights and four fighters walking away with a bonus like a familiar name in Dan "50k" Ige.

UFC Vegas 86 delivered an electrifying night of fights, showcasing the skill, determination, and heart that define the world of mixed martial arts. Among the standout performers, Dan Ige, Bogdan Guskov, Carlos Prates, and Rodolfo Vieira earned themselves the coveted $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, each for their remarkable achievements inside the Octagon.

4 big wins, 4 POTN bonuses tonight at #UFCVegas86 💰 pic.twitter.com/fCo5RYIQho — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

Dan Ige once again proved why he's considered one of the featherweight division's most exciting fighters. Known for his aggressive style and never-say-die attitude, Ige delivered a stunning performance, securing a victory that reminded fans and fellow fighters alike of his prowess and determination. His ability to mix striking with grappling, all while pushing a relentless pace, was on full display, earning him a well-deserved bonus with his emphatic first-round knockout of Andre Fili.

Bogdan Guskov made a statement in his fight, showcasing why he's a rising star to watch. Guskov's performance was a masterclass in precision and timing, with his striking making the difference when he landed perfectly timed shots that knocked out Zac Pauga in round one. His ability to find openings and capitalize on them with devastating effect underscored his potential to climb the ranks and become a serious contender in his division.

Carlos Prates, another fighter who left an indelible mark on UFC Vegas 86, demonstrated skill and versatility that set him apart. Prates' performance was a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport, as he executed a game plan that highlighted his striking arsenal when he flattened Trevin Giles with a perfectly timed straight left. His victory was not just a win but a statement to the division that he's here to compete at the highest level.

CARLOS PRATES TURNS THE LIGHTS OFF FOR GILES #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/uxjpsM5PvI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 11, 2024

Rodolfo Vieira, known for his grappling prowess, lived up to his reputation by securing a victory through his world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Vieira's ability to control the fight on the ground and look for submissions from every angle was a sight to behold as he sinched his UFC record fourth arm-triangle choke submission victory over Armen Petrosyan. His performance was a reminder of the effectiveness of high-level grappling in MMA, earning him a performance bonus and the respect of fans and peers.

RODOLFO VIEIRA GETS THE FIRST ROUND ARM TRIANGLE EASILY #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/LOGs9yoK2V — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 11, 2024

UFC Vegas 86 was a night to remember, with each of these fighters demonstrating why they're among the best in the world. Their performances not only earned them the $50,000 bonuses but also set the stage for what's next in their careers. Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how Dan Ige, Bogdan Guskov, Carlos Prates, and Rodolfo Vieira build on these victories in their pursuit to rise up the rankings in each of their weight classes in the near future.