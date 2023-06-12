Beneil Dariush is down, but not out.

Dariush suffered a disappointing first-round TKO defeat to Charles Oliveira in their pivotal lightweight co-main event at UFC 289 this past weekend.

Despite Dariush entering the contest as a slight betting favorite, he was ultimately rocked bad by Oliveira with the Brazilian proceeding to finish him on the ground with strikes.

Dariush didn't get a post-fight interview and so, took to Instagram on Saturday to post his first reaction to the defeat with a “God is good” message as the picture.

“I’m OK,” Dariush wrote. “I’ll heal up and be back.”

The setback snapped an eight-fight winning streak for Beneil Dariush dating all the way back to 2018. But more than that, it's likely to have derailed any chances of him getting a first-ever lightweight title shot, at least in the near future.

Given his streak, many felt Dariush should have earned the shot a lot sooner regardless and the American claimed prior to the fight that a win over Oliveira all but guaranteed him a title fight.

But with this loss, it's possible he will have to wait even longer and possibly get one or two more wins before getting a crack at the 155-pound title.

As for Oliveira, he could very well get a rematch with current champion Islam Makhachev given the statement he made as well as his overall reign as lightweight king.

It also makes plenty of sense given that Oliveira has virtually finished every other fighter in the top five and is the only one coming off a win.

That's if Alexander Volkanovski doesn't enter the picture.