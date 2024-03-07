UFC 298: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael dos Anjos. Gamrot has now won back-to-back fights and is looking to make it three in a row to put himself into title contention meanwhile, dos Anjos is coming off a hard-fought five-round loss to longtime welterweight contender Vicente Luque and is looking to get himself back to his winning ways at UFC 299. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gamrot-dos Anjos prediction and pick.
Mateusz Gamrot (23-2) has now won back-to-back fights, most recently defeating Rafael Fiziev who unfortunately suffered a leg injury midway through round two where the doctors had to call the fight. Gamrot will look to extend his winning streak to three as faces former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos this weekend at UFC 299.
Rafael dos Anjos (32-15) has alternated wins and losses over the last four years and is most recently coming off a main event loss to Vicente Luque his last time out. The former lightweight champion is moving back to down to 155 lbs when he takes on the surging Mateusz Gamrot as he looks to put himself in a position to make one last title run this weekend at UFC 299.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 299 Odds: Mateusz Gamrot-Rafael Dos Anjos Odds
Mateusz Gamrot: -455
Rafael Dos Anjos: +355
Over 2.5 rounds: -290
Under 2.5 rounds: +230
Why Mateusz Gamrot Will Win
Mateusz Gamrot had a ton of hype surrounding his UFC debut back in 2020 when he fought Guram Kutateladze whom he lost to via an egregious split decision. He has since won six of his next seven fights and is now fighting his way to the top of the lightweight division when he attempts to take out a former lightweight champion in the form of Rafael dos Anjos when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.
Gamrot is a fighter that puts a pace on his opponents that is simply hard to match. He has the grappling to stifle any opponent in the lightweight division and the striking to match even some of the best strikers in the division. However, in this matchup against dos Anjos, he's going to want to put him through the wringer with his relentless takedowns and grappling exchanges. We've seen dos Anjos fade time and time again and this will be no different. If Gamrot can get his game going he can just out-pace and out-grapple dos Anjos to another victory.
Why Rafael Dos Anjos Will Win
Rafael dos Anjos has been fluctuating between welterweight and lightweight for the last five years or so but after a loss to Vicente Luque, he is dropping back down to 155 lbs which he hasn't done since his run-in with Rafael Fiziev back in July 2022. Dos Anjos will hope that a fight with Gamrot will open more opportunities within the lightweight division if he can get past him this weekend.
While dos Anjos' best days are certainly behind him, he is still a tough fight for anyone in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. He still possesses the power on the feet to rock even the best strikers and his 11 submission victories show that he can still get it done on the mat. Dos Anjos is going to need to dig deep in this fight when he takes on Gamrot's relentless grappling pace and if he is somehow able to defend the takedowns, either land takedowns of his own, and bring the fight to him on the feet, he has the chance to get back on track in this pivotal matchup this weekend.
Final Mateusz Gamrot-Rafael Dos Anjos Prediction & Pick
This is a fantastic fight between two of the lightweight division's best fighters. Gamrot is looking to add another big name to his resume this weekend meanwhile, dos Anjos is looking to show everyone that he still has what it takes to be champion again. Unfortunately for dos Anjos, he's just not the same fighter he once was and this is just a terrible stylistic matchup for him. Ultimately, it will be Gamrot who will be dictating the pace of this fight and will be utilizing his grappling to nullify any type of gameplan that dos Anjos will attempt to throw at him just stifling him and controlling him for the vast majority of the fight to take the unanimous decision victory.
Final Mateusz Gamrot-Rafael Dos Anjos Prediction & Pick: Mateusz Gamrot (-355), Over 2.5 Rounds (-290)