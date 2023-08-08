As USC incoming freshman Bronny James continues to work his way back to full health after suffering cardiac arrest late last month, he and father LeBron James — a superstar forward for the Los Angeles Lakers — were recently spotted in Minnesota, with many linking their appearance around the local Mayo Clinic to their desires for more answers on the mysterious factor that led to Bronny's health scare.

Per TMZ Sports:

“The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend … and they've been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since — seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24.”

The younger James (LeBron James Jr.), a 6-foot-3 combo guard, had been a highly popular high school recruit at Sierra Canyon in California years prior to his commitment to the USC basketball program. Though not as physically gifted as dad, Bronny's basketball IQ, court vision, passing prowess, and even 3-point shooting stood out from a young age. Many of those traits he clearly got from his father, one of the best playmakers in NBA history.

However, after arriving at USC as a four-star recruit, Bronny began to face some of the same types of criticism his father faced in the league. Clearly desiring to quell the notion that he was overrated, he took a picture of himself on the USC court with a fiery caption that read: “Can't wait to prove y'all wrong.”

To that point, though there are legitimate questions about his playing future in light of his health scare, Bronny has played basketball his whole life and would likely like to continue that journey. That, of course, is speculation. Nonetheless, everything that occurred up to Jul. 24 speaks for itself.