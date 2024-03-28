United States Women's National Team (USWNT) and Gotham FC forward Midge Purce faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after confirming an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. The devastating injury occurred during Gotham's NWSL match against Portland Thorns, ruling Purce out for several months and dashing her hopes of participating in the Paris Olympics.
In an emotional Instagram post, Purce shared the heartbreaking news with her fans, stating, “I've torn my ACL. It's a reality I'm still struggling with and has left me with not too much to say.” Despite the setback, she expressed her unwavering support for her teammates, adding, “I'm heartbroken to no longer be available for my season with Gotham FC or for Olympic selection with the USWNT – know I'm rooting for you both all year long.”
Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amoros voiced frustration over the timing of Purce's injury, attributing it to the congested fixture schedule imposed by the recent CONCACAF W Gold Cup. He lamented, “We are paying the consequences of a tournament that shouldn’t have happened.” With key players like Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams already sidelined due to injury, Purce's absence further compounds Gotham's challenges as they aim for success in the NWSL.
Purce's resilience and determination will undoubtedly inspire her teammates and fans despite the setback. As she embarks on the rehabilitation journey, the soccer community rallies behind her, wishing her a speedy recovery and a swift return to the pitch.
Midge Purce's ACL tear is a stark reminder of professional soccer's physical demands and risks. While the road to recovery may be arduous, Purce's unwavering spirit and the support of her teammates and fans will undoubtedly see her through this challenging period. As she sets her sights on returning stronger than ever, both Gotham FC and the USWNT will feel her absence, but her resilience is a source of inspiration for all.