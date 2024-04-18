USWNT forward Alex Morgan, a stalwart in the women's soccer arena, is gearing up for redemption at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, drawing inspiration from their unexpected stumble at the World Cup last year. After clinching consecutive World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019, the USWNT suffered a surprising exit from the tournament's group stage in 2023, falling short against Sweden in a tie-breaker.
Morgan, a national team veteran for over a decade, is determined to lead her squad to a triumphant return following the disappointment Down Under. Despite the setback, the USWNT has showcased resilience and dominance in the current season, securing victories in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and the prestigious SheBelievesCup.
In an interview with Forbes, the 34-year-old striker articulated the team's collective resolve, stating, “Having had the defeat that we did at the World Cup kind of makes us want to feel like, we want to prove to ourselves how far we can get and that we are worthy of competing and winning every game.”
Morgan emphasized the necessity for unwavering commitment and determination, stressing the importance of leaving the bitterness of the World Cup behind. She reiterated the team's hunger for victory, particularly on the Olympics' grandest stage.
“We have to bring our best every single game and have that World Cup and the bitterness behind us. We definitely want to feel what it feels like to have victory again, especially on the highest stage possible,” Morgan affirmed.
As anticipation builds for the Olympic spectacle, Morgan's focus remains unwavering. The forward is poised to showcase her prowess again as she takes to the field this Saturday, leading the San Diego Wave against Orlando Pride in a crucial NWSL showdown.
With Morgan at the helm, the USWNT is primed to transform disappointment into determination, aiming to reignite their winning legacy and reclaim Olympic glory in Paris.