Vikings' Justin Jefferson given a hefty fine for making a gun-like sign during a touchdown celebration.

Justin Jefferson is known for having entertaining touchdown celebrations, as he's made the griddy famous. However, his antics during the Minnesota Vikings' last game gave him a hefty fine of $13,659.

The star wide receiver was fined for using a gun-like signal after scoring a touchdown over the Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero. The hand signal in question was only seen for a split second. But it was enough for the NFL to fine Justin Jefferson.

“The NFL fined Vikings WR Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD last week. It's apparently for Jefferson making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera here, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) with a ‘violent gesture.'”

The decision to fine Jefferson $13,659 for that gesture is a bit finicky. It was barely even noticeable. But the NFL has really cracked down on certain celebrations all season long. So, really, we can't be too shocked the league slapped the Vikings' superstar with this fine.

At the very least, it's not that much money for a superstar NFL player. This season, Jefferson has been as efficient as ever, despite missing some games. He's racked up 823 receiving yards, four touchdowns off of 51 receptions. He'll try to near the 1,000 yard mark in Week 17 as the Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers.

He'll have a chance to make some noise against Green Bay, especially considering the Packers suspended Jaire Alexander for one game over his coin toss antics against the Carolina Panthers. So look for the Vikings to take advantage of that situation on Sunday night.