The Green Bay Packers are short-handed heading into a game against Minnesota.

The Green Bay Packers are going to be quite short-handed in the secondary when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Cornerback Eric Stokes is out for the game with a hamstring injury, per The Athletic. The Packers are already playing without Jaire Alexander at corner due to a suspension.

Stokes has battled injuries for most of the season. Despite this, the cornerback did work his way into the starting lineup for the Packers in the last few games. He recorded six tackles this season for Green Bay, including five in a Christmas Eve victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers have high expectations for Stokes. He was selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His production has dipped every season he's been in the league. After playing 16 games in his rookie season, he appeared in 9 games last year and only three this season.

In his NFL career, Stokes has 87 tackles, including 69 solo stops. He also has one interception and 14 passes defended. He played his college football at Georgia. In college, Stokes was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020. He was a second-team selection in 2019.

The Packers are also without starting corner Jaire Alexander for Sunday's game. Alexander is serving a one-game suspension from the team for detrimental conduct. With Stokes and Alexander out, the Packers are likely to look at Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon for reps.

Green Bay and Minnesota are both 7-8 entering Sunday's game, which has major implications in the NFC North division. The Packers and Vikings kick-off Sunday at 8:20 Eastern.