Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens gets real on being benched for Jaren Hall after four-interception game

The Minnesota Vikings have benched quarterback Nick Mullens in favor of rookie Jaren Hall after Mullens threw four interceptions in a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Mullens had thrown six interceptions in two games, which the Vikings know they cannot afford if they want a shot at winning and making the playoffs.

Hall was initially the starter for the Vikings after Kirk Cousins went down with a torn achilles, but suffered a concussion in his first game. Hall was replaced by Josh Dobbs, who started four games after he was benched for Mullens.

After the decision, Mullens was understanding of coach Kevin O'Connell's decision.

“I totally understand,” Mullens said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “To me it's pretty cut and dry. If I turn the ball over, I'm probably not going to be in the game. I feel like I let the team down and that sucks. You can't turn the ball over and expect to be a successful QB. It sucks because I felt like we have a great group, and to see guys go through so much during the season, and you get in and you really feel like you let your team down. That weighs on you a good bit.”

The turnovers were crucial for the Vikings, giving them another loss and taking Minnesota out of the seventh seed of the playoffs. Unfortunately for Minnesota, they lost Cousins for the season right as they were turning around their 1-4 start. They can only hope Jaren Hall will give them enough of a boost to win their final two games. The fifth-round rookie has gone 8-10 for 101 yards in limited action this season.