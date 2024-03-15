Coach Kyle Neptune can still salvage the Villanova basketball season. The Wildcats ended with an 18-14 overall record with 10 losses and 10 wins in their conference. They started the Big East Tournament right with a narrow win over DePaul and hope to keep that momentum going against Marquette. If they do win over Coach Shaka Smart, they get an opportunity to face whoever wins between Providence and Creighton. However, Jordan Longino's status might bar them from advancing.
The Villanova basketball program has officially listed Jordan Longino as out against Marquette, per Villanova MBB on X. He is currently nursing a left knee sprain which is now categorized as day-to-day. The six-foot-five junior went down in the second half and could not return when they faced DePaul.
Before leaving the game, Longino still showed out as one of the only five players to have scored. He notched nine points as Eric Dixon led the Wildcats in scoring by recording 21 points. Mark Armstrong then followed suit with 11 points of his own. While the Villanova basketball squad has the firepower, Longino's absence is still huge.
The Villanova basketball junior's clutch gene is insane which is useful for situations at the end of the game. He was the one who buried Xavier by hitting an and-1 three-pointer. Moreover, his production is also valuable. He knocks down 40.9% of his shots from all three levels of scoring for 6.6 points. All the while he also dishes out 1.5 assists and steals the ball an average of 0.8 times a game.
There is still hope for Coach Kyle Neptune to triumph over Shaka Smart and the rest of the Big East Tournament.
Villanova staying afloat against Marquette
Justin Moore and Dixon are pouring their hearts out on the court for Villanova. So far, Dixon is leading the Wildcats by scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Moore, on the other hand, is actively taking on floor general duties. While he has only notched two points, he has dropped five dimes and grabbed nine rebounds.
With Marquette's duo of Stevie Mitchell and Kameron Jones heating up for a combined 29 points, Villanova has to fix their defensive lapses. Else, they can bid farewell to the Big East Tournament championship.