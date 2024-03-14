The Villanova Wildcats take on the Marquette Golden Eagles. Check out our Big East championship odds series for our Villanova Marquette prediction and pick. Find how to watch Villanova Marquette.
The Villanova Wildcats very nearly endured a disaster on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats were 23.5-point favorites over DePaul, the conference doormat. DePaul has regularly been a terrible and impotent team, but the Blue Demons were especially bad this year. DePaul went 0-20 in the Big East Conference regular season, a spectacular run of incompetence. Some DePaul teams have at least managed to scratch out two or three wins in Big East play, but this year's version of the Blue Demons got shut out in the regular season. After going 0-20 in the regular season against other Big East teams, DePaul entered the Big East Tournament trying to avoid going 0-21 in the conference. Villanova should have had zero problems against the Blue Demons.
It did not unfold that way on Wednesday night in New York.
Villanova trailed 40-32 at one point in the second half. The Wildcats rallied for a 45-42 lead and seemed ready to run away with a win, but the Cats could not shake DePaul, which tied the game at 45 and was able to keep pace with Nova over the next several minutes. DePaul then hit a 3-pointer to break a 52-52 tie and take a late 55-52 lead. Villanova tied the game, but DePaul then went ahead 57-55. Villanova had the ball with just 17 seconds left and was on the ropes. A loss would have eliminated Nova not only from the Big East Tournament, but from the NCAA Tournament bubble picture. The loss would have ruined Villanova's season and made it a complete, unquestioned failure. The noose of pressure squeezed the Wildcats. Would they escape death? Barely.
Justin Moore hit a 3-pointer with just under 10 seconds left to give VU a 58-57 lead. The Wildcats then stole the ball on DePaul's final possession to win. Villanova endured a high-stress situation and a terrible game against an awful opponent to move into the next round. This game against Marquette probably will make the difference between Villanova getting into the NCAA Tournament and falling short. It's the defining game of the team's season and a must-win game for coach Kyle Neptune.
The Marquette Golden Eagles are entering this game without star player Tyler Kolek, who is less than 100-percent and is recuperating so that he will be physically ready for the NCAA Tournament next week. Villanova gets MU at less than full capacity. The Wildcats need to take advantage of this opportunity.
Here are the Villanova-Marquette Big East Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Big East Championship Odds: Villanova-Marquette Odds
Villanova Wildcats: +2.5 (-102)
Marquette Golden Eagles: -2.5 (-120)
Over: TBA
Under: TBA
How To Watch Villanova vs Marquette
Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Villanova Could Cover the Spread
The reality that Villanova must win this game, coupled with the reality that Marquette is missing Kolek, its best player, gives the Wildcats a great chance to win this game outright. Villanova survived the DePaul game. Relieved and revived, the Wildcats should play a lot better in this game and will have the hunger they need to win against an undermanned, depleted opponent. It's all lining up well for Villanova in this game.
Why Marquette Could Cover the Spread
The Golden Eagles have a good team beyond Kolek, but more than that, they're facing a poorly-coached Villanova team. Kyle Neptune has taken a veteran roster and has not been able to develop it at all. Playing a game which goes down to the final 10 seconds against DePaul is a searing indictment of this team and its coach. Marquette will outcoach and outplay Villanova. The spread isn't very large, either, due to the Kolek injury absence. MU should be able to win by more than two.
Final Villanova-Marquette Prediction & Pick
The Kolek injury makes this game very hard to calibrate. Stay away and wait for a live play.
Final Villanova-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -2.5