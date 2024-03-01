Villanova blood runs deep inside the New York Knicks system. Their core of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo have insane chemistry dating way back to their college basketball days which says a lot about their style of play. However, the Wildcats are not always in agreement. At times, they got into petty squabbles but that reinforced their bond even more.
A prime example of two Knicks that got off on the wrong foot in the Villanova basketball program was Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. The two outlined their disdain against each other in the latest episode of The Roommates Show.
“We were arguing I said something, and I had like a weight in my hand I don't know what I had it was like a plate,” Donte DiVincenzo said.
Apparently, the elite shooter for the Knicks had a 10-pound plate in his hand during the argument. Josh Hart was not at all intimidated even if DiVincenzo used it as a weapon.
“I was like say it again and I'm gonna swing this at you and he was like you won't and said it again and I swung the plate next thing you know I blacked out we just started fighting in the weight room. The thing was after everybody broke it up, like the thing was our weight room was getting renovated or it was closed for something,” DiVincenzo further declared.
Villanova beef turns into Knicks bond
The two then had a lot more arguments with one another. Even Jalen Brunson picked up on the beef and told the Villanova coaching staff about it. Eventually, Mike Nardy stepped in and asked them to squash the long-standing beef. Neither of them wanted to budge at the time.
Regardless, they would top the Big East Conference with the squad. Years later, all of them would come together once again to play for the Knicks. This core has led the team to 35 wins in the season so far. However, they have been dropping down the standings drastically. The Knicks have only won three out of their last 10 games. If they wish to escape the play-in tournament, they should carry the load better and adapt to the injury bug.