The Military Bowl has been ongoing since 2018. This year's edition will feature Virginia Tech and Tulane, let's find out how to watch.

The Military Bowl is an annual game featuring a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. It's operated since 2008 but didn't field two teams during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bowl has seen plenty of changes to its title sponsor, but starting in 2023, it is sponsored by GoBowling.com. This year's edition will feature Virginia Tech and Tulane. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Military Bowl?

The Military Bowl is at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The Virginia Tech and Tulane game will start at 2 PM ET on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

You can watch the Military Bowl on ESPN, and it will be available via live stream with fuboTV.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 27 | Time: 2 PM ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — Annapolis, Maryland

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Virginia Tech -10.5 | O/U 44.5

Virginia Tech storylines

Virginia Tech qualified for a bowl game by beating Virginia 55-17 in their regular-season finale. They won't be at full strength, as players are opting out. However, some of their most important players are playing, like running back Bhayshul Tuten, defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and cornerback Dorian Strong. Tuten led the team with 727 rushing yards and will face a depleted Tulane defense. Tulane's rushing defense was ranked No.9 nationally, but plenty of opt-outs and transfers will diminish their effects.

The Hokies have lost four straight bowl games, with their last win coming in 2016 against Arkansas in the Belk Bowl. They are 13-21 all-time.

Tulane storylines

A Tulane win will give them their second-straight 12-win season, but it won't be easy for the Green Wave. Willie Fritz led the team to 23 wins over the last two seasons, earning him an opportunity to be the head coach of Houston. Star quarterback Michael Pratt is sitting out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. Tulane's new coach, Jon Sumrall, will not partake in bowl preparations, handing over the reins to interim coach Slade Nagle. Tulane didn't name a starting quarterback for the game, opting to play Kai Horton and Justin Ibieta. Horton was 31 for 62 this season, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. Ibieta threw one incomplete pass.

Regardless, it won't be easy to fill Pratt's shoes. He is the school record-holder with 9,603 passing yards and 90 touchdown passes. Pratt couldn't match his output from last season but had a respectable 2,406 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Pratt isn't the only player preparing for the NFL Draft. Guard Prince Pines, wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson, defensive end Darius Hodges, and cornerback Jalen Monroe will also miss the game. No.1 wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety DJ Douglas are also integral members who will be missing the game due to entering the transfer portal. The Green Wave lost the AAC championship game 26-14 to SMU, ruining their chances at a New Year's Six Bowl.

Military Bowl history

The game was known as the Congressional Bowl during the planning phase but was played in 2008 as the EagleBank Bowl due to a sponsorship from the Washington-based financial institution. The game officially became the Military Bowl from 2010 to 2019, when Northrop Grumman took over. In 2020, it was known as the Military Bowl, presented by Perspecta, and in 2021, it changed to Peraton. The Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com, will be the name for the next three years.

Wake Forest was the first champion, beating Navy 29-19. Virginia Tech is attending for the third time, winning in 2014 and losing in 2018. With a win in this game, they will join Navy and Wake Forest as the only two-time winners. This is Tulane's first appearance.