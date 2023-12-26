Virginia Tech returns to a bowl game as we continue our College Football odds series with a Military Bowl Virginia Tech-Tulane prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech returns to a bowl game after missing last year, as they face Tulane in the Military Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Military Bowl Virginia Tech-Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Military Bowl began in 2008, played at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium in Washington DC. The game originally had the main tie-in for Nacy as well ACC team. Since 2008, the game has changed its affiliations, now affiliated with the ACC and American Conference. It has also moved from Washington DC to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The Military Bowl was canceled twice due to Coivd, both in 2020 and 2021. It made its return last year as UCF beat Duke. This year, Virginia Tech is making their third appearance in the game, winning in 2014, but losing in 2018. Tulane is making their first appearance in this game.

Virginia Tech enters the game at 6-6 on the year. After opening the year with a win over Old Dominion, they would lose three straight games. Still, they picked things up in conference play. Virginia Tech beat Pitt to open ACC play, and while they lost to Florida State, they would rebound with wins over Wake Forest and Syracuse. Then, it was a loss to Louisville, a win over Boston College, and a close loss to NC State. This would set them up to need a win in the last week of the season. Against their in-state rival UVA they dominated. Virginia Tech had a 28-0 lead at the half and would win 55-17.

Meanwhile, Tulane would be slightly disappointed in their year. After playing in the Cotton Bowl last year, there were hopes for a return to the New Year's Six Bowl games. They started the year 1-1, after a loss to Ole Miss that was much closer than the score suggested. From there, they would win the next ten straight to set up an American Conference title game with SMU. While Tulane scored first, just ten seconds into the game, SMU would hold a 14-7 lead at the half. Tulane would tie it up, but a third-quarter field goal, and three more in the fourth quarter for SMU would give them the win as Tulane fell 26-14.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Military Bowl Odds: Virginia Tech-Tulane Odds

Virginia Tech: -10.5 (-102)

Tulane: 10.5 (-120)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread

Virginia Tech ranked 54th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 61st in yards per game. They were 36th in the rush while sitting 82nd in the passing game. Kyron Drones has led this passing game this year. While not the starter to begin the year, Drones took over the job and did well with it. On the year, he completed 152 or 265 passes for 1,989 yards and 15 scores. He also protected the ball well, with just three interceptions and only 12 turnover-worthy passes. In his last three weeks, he was great, passing for over 200 yards in each of the games, with eight touchdowns in the three games. Drones also did work on the ground, with 781 yards rushing before sack adjustments, and four scores.

The offense was led by Bayshul Tuten this year. The second-team All-ACC All-Purpose player was solid on the ground this year. He ran for 739 yards this year on the ground while scoring four times. He was also a solid receiving back this year, coming away with 23 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown. Tuten also was the primary kick returner for the team. He has 502 yards in kick-off returns this year, and scored twice, including a 99-yard return against Florida State.

In the receiving game, Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane led the way. Felton has 38 receptions this year for 667 yards and eight scores. Meanwhile, Leelane had 524 yards and six scores this year. Lane was also great after the catch, with almost 400 yards after the catch this year.

On defense, Virginia Tech was 50th in points allowed per game, while sitting 22nd in yards allowed per game. They were 57th against the run but sat eighth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game. Dorian Strong was great for them this year, being named third-team All-ACC from his cornerback position. He allowed just nine receptions all year, for 83 yards. Strong also has three interceptions and seven pass break ups, while allowing just one touchdown. That touchdown was from back in week one of the season.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

Tulane was 23rd in college football in points per game while sitting 71st in yards per game this year. They were 70th in passing yards per game while sitting 64th in the running game. Tulane will be missing a lot in this game. Their head coach Willie Fritz is taking over at Houston, leading to Slade Nagel being the coach for this one. Nagel will be joining Fritz in Houston but will coach this game. They will also be without Michael Pratt. Pratt was solid this year, passing for 2,405 yards and 22 touchdowns. Without him, it will be Kai Horton at quarterback. He started two games this year, inlcuding the Ole Miss game. In the games, he went 31 for 62 passing for 485 yards, and three scores with two interceptions. Horton is in the transfer portal but is still expected to play.

This will mean First-Team All-Conference running back, Makhi Hughes will need to step up. He was great this year, with 1,285 yards and seven scores. He has 893 yards after contact, while also not fumbling the ball once all year. Further, he has 36 rushes this year going for more than ten yards. He will need to also help out with Tulane missing a ton of receiving options. Two of the top three receiving options are in the portal, and Lawrence Keys III is injured. that leaves Yulkeith Brown as the top receiver. He has 328 yards and two scores coming into the game.

Tulane ranked 19th in the nation in points allowed per game while sitting 11th against the run, but 76th in passing yards per game. With Darius Hodges in the transfer portal, Patrick Jenkins will need to step up in this game. He comes into the game with six sacks on the year, while also having 42 quarterback pressures. He was also solid in the run game with 20 stops for offensive failures and a forced fumble.

Final Virginia Tech-Tulane Prediction & Pick

This game has the feeling of a letdown for Tulane. They were aiming for back-to-back New Year's Six games, and fell short with two losses, in two games they could have won. Now there is a first exodus for them. Tulane is expected to be without 11 starters, plus a top wide receiver who did not start and their head coach. Virginia Tech was projected to be bad this year and not make a bowl. They want to end their season on a high note, and they do just that in this one.

Final Virginia Tech-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -10.5 (-102)