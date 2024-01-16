What a day for Tulane football recruitment!

Tulane football had a great day in the transfer portal scene on Monday. The Green Wave added not just one but two former five-star WR recruits to boost their offense.

In just a span of two hours, the Green Wave landed both Shazz Preston and Mario Williams in the transfer portal. Preston is transferring from Alabama after le left the team following their College Football Playoff loss. Meanwhile, Williams is moving on from USC, joining an exodus of Trojans wide receivers.

In a two hour span, Tulane has added: 5⭐️ WR transfer Shazz Preston from Alabama 5⭐️ WR transfer Mario Williams from Southern Cal 4⭐️ HS CB Jayden Lewis from Anniston, AL All of this comes 10 days after landing 5⭐️ QB transfer Ty Thompson from Oregon. In barely a month on… — Rolling Wave 24/7/365 (@rolldamnwave) January 15, 2024

Of course their loss is Tulane's gain, with the Green Wave program now adding two talented wideouts to give more weapons for new quarterback Ty Thompson to operate. Thompson, a former five-star QB recruit, left Oregon and decided to join Tulane football. He is now expected to take the starting role with Michael Pratt taking the pro route and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Shazz Preston never really had the chance to showcase his talents in Alabama despite coming in as a top recruit, playing only 10 games in his two years with the team and most serving as part of the special teams. In his move to Tulane, he's certainly hoping for a bigger role.

Meanwhile, Mario Williams initially played for Oklahoma in 2021 before transferring to USC and playing there for two years. Overall in his collegiate career, he has tallied 104 receptions for 1316 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season was in 2022 when he made 40 catches for 631 yards and five touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how Tulane football plans to use their new weapons, but the 2024 roster is definitely becoming more and more promising.