Klay Thompson has been one-third of the storied Golden State Warriors dynasty. There would be no Splash Brothers without the elite shooting guard who needs minimal dribbles to get his shots off. But, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could be on the verge of parting ways with their teammate who has a miracle jump shot. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN outlined the rumblings about a disconnect between the star shooter and the Mike Dunleavy Jr.-led front office. Fans were divided when they heard the news straight out of Bob Myers' mouth.

You read that right! Woj may have just confirmed the looming departure of Klay Thompson from the Warriors system in his latest appearance. There is no confirmation from Mike Dunleavy Jr. or any of his teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. But, this did not stop fans from immediately dropping their reactions.

One member of the Warriors faithful remains optimistic about their general manager's ability to retain their players, “LMAO same nonsense was said about Draymond. Summer will come, they’ll figure out a number that works and he’ll retire a Warrior.”

Other fans were already justifying the possible departure, “I love Klay. But, at this point in his career, he is a one-dimensional scorer. And, has lost a lot as a defender it's hard to justify giving him a big contract… even if it's a legacy one.”

Bob Myers has laid out the groundwork and Mike Dunleavy just needs to deliver. Will he be able to keep the Warriors' core intact?