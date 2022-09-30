The Golden State Warriors are without a doubt one of the most popular NBA teams in the whole world. This squad just has a global appeal unlike any other in the league — except perhaps for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, of course.

What also cannot be denied, however, is that the Warriors’ international popularity just isn’t on the same level as that of K-Pop megastars BTS. These guys took the world by storm over the past few years, and it seems like even Dubs veteran Andre Iguodala is a fan.

Iggy, who recently decided to run it back with the Warriors for another season, was in Japan with the squad as part of the NBA’s international initiative this summer. The former Finals MVP had the privilege of meeting one of the members of the world-renowned BTS, and Iguodala quickly took to Twitter to share his epic reaction to the encounter:

“With the homie!!!” Iguodala wrote in his tweet.

For those who are wondering (or for those who care, rather), that’s Suga of BTS. He’s one of the seven members of the Korean pop group, and it is also clear that Suga is a big fan of Iguodala and the Warriors.

Iguodala and Suga posed for a few snaps after their meeting, with the Warriors vet even showing off an autographed BTS album:

BTS supporters from around the world endearingly (and so aptly) call themselves the BTS Army, and they’re definitely going to go crazy over this. I would know. I just showed this to my wife and she was swooning all over the photos — and she doesn’t even have any clue who Andre Iguodala is.