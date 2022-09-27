Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.

But pressure from the peers who helped build Golden State’s dynasty nor the allure of another title is what played the biggest factor in Iguodala coming back for his 19th and final season.

During his first press conference after joining Warriors training camp on Monday, the 38-year-old stressed that a management plan developed by team director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini afforded him the sense of comfort needed to embark on one last NBA journey.

“I think that was something that I haven’t spoke about as much, but that was probably the largest factor” Iguodala said. “With Rick [Celebrini], we sat and he kinda mapped out a plan, and had he not mapped out that plan I wouldn’t have been as comfortable. It made perfect sense,” he continued. “He and I have been through a lot in terms of injuries, with KD and this thing and that thing, and just seeing the other guys. We had Klay been out for two years, so he was dealing with that, and then he was an athlete himself. So he had a really good plan, and I think that’s what kind of sealed the deal.”

Iguodala alluded to the program developed for him by Celebrini last week while announcing his decision on his podcast, Point Forward. Steve Kerr also referenced it while outlining the role Iguodala is likely to play for Golden State in 2022-23.

Specifics of Celebrini’s regimen are largely unknown, but like last season, don’t count on Iguodala being a regular part of Kerr’s rotation. He surely won’t play both sides of back-to-backs, perhaps even staying home when Golden State embarks on especially arduous road trips.

Rest assured that Iguodala—health provided, of course—will be ready whenever his number is called throughout 2022-23, though, his body in peak form under the watchful eyes of Celebrini and the Warriors training staff.