On Thursday evening, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued their winning ways with a blowout home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, who were operating without the services of superstar LeBron James. Curry poured in 32 points in the Warriors victory, continuing to play at a near MVP level even as his 36th birthday quickly approaches next month.
One reason for the Warriors' relative resurgence in recent weeks has been the improved play of small forward Andrew Wiggins, who struggled mightily to open up the season but is now looking more and more like the man who was the second-most impactful player during Golden State's most recent championship run in 2022.
After the win vs the Lakers, Wiggins broke down how everything is clicking at the right time for the Dubs.
“I feel like I've just found a good rhythm,” said Wiggins, per 95.7 The Game on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Found a good rhythm, put in the work, practice, getting some shots up, just feeling good about myself. The team is rolling right now… We’re all playing together. We’re playing the right way. We’re figuring something out that could be special.”
Indeed, this is by far the best that the Warriors have looked all season (save maybe for the first week of the campaign), and Wiggins' resurgence is a big part of the reason why. Golden State will next take the floor on a quick turnaround Friday evening at home vs the Charlotte Hornets.