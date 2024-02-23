The good vibes in the Chase Center are continuing out of the All-Star break, as the Golden State Warriors (28-26) took advantage of LeBron James' absence and rolled over the Los Angeles Lakers (30-27), 128-110. Draymond Green perfectly summed up how the Dubs were feeling Thursday night after securing the victory.
“Ohhhh, sometimes. I can feel it. Yeah,” the veteran forward sang postgame in what was a slightly inaccurate cover of Flo Rida's 2011 hit, “Good Feeling.” Fans will probably give Green a pass for messing up the lyrics, however, (supposed to be “sometimes I get a good feeling”) since he once again performed his glue-guy role to great effect.
“Ohhhh, sometimes. I can feel it.” pic.twitter.com/WIfmjPb11Q
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 23, 2024
On the surface, it looks as if Green did not make a significant impact in the game, especially when looking at Stephen Curry's 32-point, eight-assist performance and the 17 points Trayce Jackson-Davis scored off the bench. The 2017 Defensive Player 0f the Year was efficient, though. He shot 3-of-5 from the field, drained both of his attempts from beyond the arc, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five dimes and recorded one block in just 21 minutes.
Green continues to maximize his playing time, which is his lowest since 2013-14 at 26.9 minutes per game, and provide exactly what head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors need. The offensive attack, while obviously still revolving around Curry, is more balanced than it was at the beginning of the year. That allows Draymond Green to devote most of his energy to facilitating and dirty work like defense and rebounding.
His jump shot is also proving to be an asset, though, with his 3-point numbers soaring to a career-high 42.1 percent. The tune the four-time NBA champion was belting seems quite appropriate. Green has enjoyed a ton of success, but based on his improved productivity from distance, it is safe to say he's got a feeling that he's “never never never never had before.”