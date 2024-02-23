Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter ever, and he has been one of the faces of the NBA through the years. Even after four championships and two MVP awards with Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors, what Curry does on a nightly basis still leaves his head coach in awe.
The Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-110 on Thursday night to continue their recent hot stretch, one that has seen them win nine of their last 11 games dating back to before the All-Star break. Curry dropped a game-high 32 points against the Lakers, shooting 6-for-13 from three-point range. This marked the fifth time in his last seven games that Steph had hit at least six triples.
Kerr spoke about Curry's brilliance on Thursday night, making a bold claim about the 10-time All-Star's abilities despite the fact that he isn't always going to the free-throw line like other stars around the league.
“I just think he's the most skilled player that I’ve ever seen,” Kerr stated, via 95.7 The Game. “This is a league where the game is geared towards the offensive players, as we know, so there are a lot of guys who take advantage of and seek fouls. Steph has just never played like that. He doesn't do all that stuff, he just tries to get space because he knows when he gets space, he's going to more than likely knock down a shot. He's just… Yeah, he doesn't spend a lot of time at the line unless we have the lead and they foul him down the stretch.
“He's so good and so skilled that he finds a way to handle it.”
Curry has scored a total of 304 points in 10 games during the month of February. However, he has only gone 27-for-31 from the free-throw line. Always attacking the rim and seeking contact is not how Steph looks to pick apart his opponents, as he does a lot of his damage by creating space. Kerr alluded to this in his postgame comments, highlighting that the Warriors' star has become so used to not receiving foul calls that he doesn't let it bother him anymore.
After another much-needed victory on Thursday, Stephen Curry and the Warriors will be back in action and looking to move to 29-26 on the season with a win over the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco on Friday evening.