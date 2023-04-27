Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Kevon Looney has been excellent for the Golden State Warriors in their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, helping his team open up a 3-2 series lead with an opportunity to close it out in Game 6 on Friday — and Draymond Green has been taking notice.

“Kevon has become like an Andre Igoudala, a Shaun Livingston, like a calming force,” Green said after the team’s 123-116 win in Game 5 in Sacramento. “When we were a lot younger…we had those guys, Shaun, Andre, that list goes on, but those two guys in particular that no matter what was going on…they would come in and just calm us down.

“And Kevon is that for this team, he’s that stabilizing force that allows everyone else to focus on what they need to focus on. The way he rebounds the ball is incredible, his playmaking has taken another step in the right direction, and he just continues to get better. He’s trusted and also on the defensive end, you know if you get beat he’s gonna be there, and I know for me, when I’m on the floor with him, I’m so much more comfortable on the defensive end, just because he doesn’t miss any assignment.”

Draymond Green: “Kevon (Looney) has become like an Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, a calming force.” pic.twitter.com/VhiljnAje1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 27, 2023

Looney scooped an incredible 22 rebounds in Wednesday’s win, matching his career-high, while adding four points, seven rebounds and a block. Green was excellent himself, scoring 21 points with four boards, seven rebounds and four steals.

Golden State can now wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home on Friday night.

“He’s been that guy for us all year, last couple years,” Draymond Green said about longtime teammate Kevon Looney with an elimination Game 6 set for Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. “And he’s continuing to get better.”