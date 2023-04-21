Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

We officially have a series in California, ladies and gentlemen! After getting swept on the road, the Golden State Warriors exacted revenge on the Sacramento Kings in Game 3. In front of a roaring home crowd, Golden State completely dominated the young Sacramento squad. Much was made about the Warriors guards lighting up the Kings, but Steph Curry credited the relentless Kevon Looney, per Kendra Andrews.

“He’s relentless,” Steph Curry said. “He knows how to be effective when he’s out there. He’s shown it plenty of times before and it was huge. … Offensive rebounds are usually, once you get the possession, there’s going to be somebody open because everybody is kind of scattered. It’s just a great look for us to create good offense and then a second chance, everybody is kind of in rhythm and you’re stepping in…”

One of the more underappreciated members of the Warriors dynasty, Looney remains a consistent force for Golden State down low. He’s not a passing savant like Nikola Jokic, nor does he have the footwork of Joel Embiid. What Looney has, though, is his knack for grabbing rebounds. His main role on the team is a defensive anchor who can also be a reliable pick-and-roll option.

The Warriors’ 2022 championship was thanks in large part to Looney’s efforts down low. He consistently provided good defense to the team, and even snuck in a 20+ point game in the Finals. Now, he’s doing the same thing for their title defense.

Game 4 against the Kings is still a must-win game for the Warriors. Losing Game 4 will send them to a 1-3 standing… with two of the next three on the road. Considering their struggles away from Chase Center, Golden State definitely needs to rack up the wins right now before going back on the road.