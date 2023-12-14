Dwight Howard definitely has a dissenting opinion to whether or not Warriors forward Draymond Green deserved an indefinite suspension.

Draymond Green drew the ire of both the NBA and its fanbase with his latest controversial act; in addition to being ejected from the Golden State Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, he also received an indefinite suspension from the NBA so he could take his time in seeking the mental health help he needs.

While the consensus opinion towards the punishment Green received for his wild clubbing blow towards Suns center Jusuf Nurkic appears to be that the Warriors forward deserves it, Dwight Howard, who isn't exactly a player who shies away from controversy either, reacted in a way that gives one the impression that he thinks the indefinite suspension Green received is unjust.

“Free him,” Howard wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

The implication of Dwight Howard's call to “free” Draymond Green is that the Warriors forward has been put in some sort of detainment by the NBA. That might be true; running away with this prison imagery, it seems as though the league set the bail amount for Green to be able to return to the court at reformation via counselling, with the league imploring the Warriors forward to seek professional help for whatever issues may be driving his concerning behavior on the court.

Howard's opinion is certainly an unpopular one, as many around the league believe that for Green to truly change his ways, he must feel the consequences of his actions. The league has tried to give the Warriors forward a slap on the wrist multiple times, with the latest being a five-game suspension for his chokehold of Rudy Gobert, but now, given the necessary conditions for a return to the hardwood, Green will now have to be on his best behavior moving forward lest he risk an even harsher punishment from the NBA.

Just to put in perspective how much Green would lose in light of his most recent suspension, he stands to miss out on a $154,000 payday for every game he misses. The Warriors forward knows what to do for him to get back on the court, so now, he must help himself as well if he were to be freed, like Dwight Howard wants.