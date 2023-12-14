Here's why the league didn't hesitate to drop the hammer on Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Draymond Green is facing some very severe, if warranted, consequences of his actions. On Wednesday, the league announced that the Golden State Warriors forward is suspended indefinitely without pay after he took a wild swing towards Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, knocking him down straight onto the hardwood.

Green's behavior on the court has been concerning as of late; he's been racking up technical fouls at an inordinate rate, and he appears to be having trouble controlling his temper. Earlier this season, the Warriors forward had already received a five-game suspension for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, and now, as a repeat offender, the league is now urging Green to take his time in getting his issues sorted out, hence the indefinite suspension.

“The league didn’t want to put a specific number on the suspension, but allow Green to take the time he might need to deal with challenges he’s facing,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Draymond Green has a history of questionable behavior on the court; the Warriors forward is notorious for his nut-shots against Steven Adams back in the 2016 NBA playoffs, which later on cost them in the NBA Finals after Green received a one-game suspension for racking up technical fouls.

But since winning the championship in 2022, Green's concerning behavior has taken on an entirely different level. In addition to decking former Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, Green also stamped on Domantas Sabonis during their first round series against the Sacramento Kings during the 2023 NBA playoffs, warranting a suspension as well.

Now, with Draymond Green adding to his long list of acts of violence on the court, the league believes that seeking mental health help could do wonders for the Warriors forward moving forward.

“Draymond Green, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Green’s agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports are expected to meet Thursday to start discussing a path of counseling and help for Green to move forward, sources said,” Wojnarowski added.

At this point, it really might be best for the Warriors forward to take some time off and focus on getting himself in the right headspace, as his mental health matters more than wins and losses for Golden State at this point.