The NBA came down hard on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Wednesday evening announcing that he had been suspended indefinitely. Green has a history of flagrant acts throughout his career, but has had several incidents this season alone.  Predictably, social media was set ablaze with fans and media alike chiming in on Draymond Green’s suspension with some flat out mocking him, others suggesting Stephen Curry could request a trade and others joking that Green now has time to work on his podcast.

 

In the memo released by the NBA, not only will Draymond Green serve an indefinite suspension, taking him out of the Warriors lineup for what could be quite some time, but he will have to complete other requirements before he is allowed back on the court.

The latest incident involving Green came on Tuesday night during the Warriors 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Green was being guarded by Suns center Jusuf Nurkic when Green threw what appeared to be a punch in an effort to get free from Nurkic. Earlier this season, Green was suspended for five games for grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an altercation involving Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels.

Last season, Green was suspended one game for his stomp on Domantas Sabonis' chest during the Warriors first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings. That was on the heels of his team issued fine to start the season that followed an altercation with former teammate Jordan Poole during practice that resulted in Green punching Poole.

 

 