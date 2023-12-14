Draymond Green has an expensive price to pay for his indefinite suspension.

The Golden State Warriors are having a troubled start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors have a record of 10-14 after dropping a heated game against the Phoenix Suns. Draymond Green made headlines after a hard foul on Jusuf Nurkic resulted in his indefinite suspension. Now, the veteran Warriors forward will have an expensive price to pay.

Draymond Green will lose a heft load after his flagrant foul and suspension

Green was suspended indefinitely without pay, which will cost him nearly $154,000 for every game he misses, per Marc Stein. Green and Nurkic got tangled during the second half of the game. At first glance, it appeared Green had simply pushed Nurkic off while he was trying to get free, but the replay showed something different.

When officials showed the replay of Green's foul, he appeared to deliberately wind back and hit Nurkic in the face. Green has since apologized for the move. In the end, the Warriors lost 119-116 to a feisty Suns team.

This is not the first time Draymond Green has been suspended for questionable fouls. Earlier in the season, Green put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold after a disagreement ensued. For this, Green was suspended a few games and was allowed to return. The consequences are grave now though.

Green will lose a significant amount of money after the NBA's decision. However, this might not be the end of the road for the Warriors veteran. If Green complies with the actions laid forth by the league, he could have a chance to return to the court and help his team amid their struggles.