The Golden State Warriors dropped their game on Opening Night to the visiting Phoenix Suns by a final score of 108-104. It wasn't all bad news for the Warriors on the night as new addition Chris Paul received heartwarming chants from the Chase Center crowd.

Warriors star Klay Thompson was tasked with guarding Kevin Durant in the team's new small-ball lineup. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr praised Thompson's defense on the Suns superstar after the game.

Ex-Warriors general manager Bob Myers commented on Tuesday night's game and how he felt during it. He said that he had a hard time watching his former team from a distance.

"Honestly, it was hard… I still really like a lot of the people there, like real friends… I was checking myself saying, 'Don't get stressed out. It's not your problem.'" Former Warriors GM Bob Myers on watching his former team from afar.pic.twitter.com/SKA5qdAjAv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2023

Warriors drop home opener

The Warriors shot just over 35 percent on the night as Thompson and Curry combined for 42 points. Kevon Looney led the Warriors with 11 rebounds, but the Suns outrebounded the home team by a final tally of 60 to 49 on the glass. Looney, Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric and others did their best to hold down the paint, but were mostly unsuccessful against Durant, Yusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks.

The Warriors shot just 23.3 percent from downtown, leading many fans to wonder if age is catching up to the talented Dubs roster. Draymond Green did not play.

Fans react to Myers' comments

Fans on X were in a reflective mood as they dissected Myers' postgame comments.

“Bob knew that it was time to break up the core but he didn't want to be the guy to make the call. I respect everything he did for the franchise and wouldn't be surprised if he ended up as a GM again for another team,” one fan said.

“He's like the rest of us…Stressed for something that's out of our control,” another fan added.