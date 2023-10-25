Chris Paul has been shown love in a lot of different arenas throughout his career, but the Golden State crowd has never been one of them. In his debut for the Warriors against his former team in the Phoenix Suns, however, that all changed when Paul went to the free throw line and was serenaded by his new home crowd with chants of “CP3” to show their support.

Paul reacted to the Warriors fans getting behind him early in his debut with the team, via the Warriors' official social media account.

Reporter: “You’re at the free throw line, and the crowd is chanting ‘CP3’. Was that a surreal moment?” Chris Paul: “Yeah, it was. Dario [Saric] looked at me and started laughing, and I couldn’t help but laugh. That was a first.” 🙌 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/hLIpef94li — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2023

Chris Paul's long journey to the Warriors

It's pretty impressive at this point for Chris Paul to experience any “firsts” in the NBA. The veteran point guard is in his 18th NBA season, having played for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and now the Golden State Warriors.

Paul's trade to the Warriors was one of the most shocking deals in recent memory, as the star point guard had battled against Steph Curry and Golden State in heated battles for years. Now on the same team, CP3 is hoping to win his first NBA championship with the help of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Paul's reaction to the home crowd chanting his name at the free throw line may have helped, as he was a perfect 7-for-7 from the line in his Warriors debut against his former team.

Chris Paul finished the game with 14 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds in his debut for the Warriors, but the Phoenix Suns took the opening game victory 108-104 over the Warriors.