Klay Thompson’s text to trainer before NBA Finals shows his insane dedication

Klay Thompson’s initial return from two-and-a-half years on the sidelines couldn’t have gone much better. Given his insane dedication to offseason training, expect the Golden State Warriors star to come back even better in 2022-23.

Before helping the Warriors dispatch of the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson was already texting his trainer, Ben Bruno, to set up summer workouts—a perfect encapsulation of the work ethic that’s driven him to lasting success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Bruno (@benbrunotraining)

Klay Thompson’s first text to Bruno about offseason training came the morning of May 31st, two days before Boston took Game 1 of the Finals behind a furious fourth quarter comeback. The series was finished just over two weeks later, Thompson’s stellar individual defense on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum playing a major part in the Warriors’ three consecutive wins to close out the Celtics.

Thompson got back in the gym with Bruno on July 22nd, but had been honing his craft even closer to Golden State’s title-winning coronation in previous weeks. No one seems as ready for next season to tipoff as Thompson.

And why not? Confidence steeled by his clear upward trajectory after making his long-awaited return to the floor in early January, all signs point to Thompson playing better in 2022-23 than he did last season.

He’s already dreaming of a fifth championship ring, too.

How many rings does Klay want? 💍 [via @KlayThompson /IG] pic.twitter.com/rPlEB6VcLy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 11, 2022

Repeating won’t be easy for the Warriors.

If Klay Thompson more frequently reaches the pre-injury peak that once had him in annual All-NBA contention, though, Golden State might as well be considered prohibitive title favorites—and he’s doing everything he can to ensure that happens.

[@benbrunotraining]