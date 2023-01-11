The basketball world had its eyes fixed on Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns for one main reason. This matchup marked the return of Stephen Curry to action after sitting out 11 games due to a shoulder injury. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson himself could not help but jump on the Steph Curry hype train as he shared just how excited he is to see the GOAT shooter back in action.

Johnson took to Twitter to offer some high praise for Curry as the Hall of Famer expressed just how highly he thinks of the Warriors superstar:

“I’m so happy Steph Curry returns tonight. He was having an MVP season and he’s one of my favorite players of all time to watch. This is great news for the Warriors and the league!” Johnson wrote in his tweet.

Magic brings up an excellent point about Curry’s MVP credentials. Before the injury, the eight-time All-Star was averaging 30.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, while also connecting on 5.0 triples per contest on a 43.4 percent clip. Steph understandably fell out of the MVP conversation during the time he was out of action, but now that he’s back, we fully expect Curry to bang on the MVP drum again.

Golden State did relatively well in the time that Steph was sidelined, going 6-5 in 11 games. They are now sixth in the NBA with a 20-20 record, and they should steadily climb the standings now that Stephen Curry is back in the mix.