By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has sat out nearly a month with a shoulder injury. The last time he suited up for the Dubs was back on December 14th against the Pacers, a game the Warriors went on to lose by a final score of 125-119. So when Golden State takes its home court to play the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, every Warriors fan will surely want to know: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Is Warriors’ Stephen Curry playing vs. Suns

Simply put, the team has yet to answer this question definitively. The Warriors have Curry listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson. Additionally, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are probable to play for the Warriors, while James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and JaMychal Green will all sit out.

Curry, 34, is in his 14th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 26 appearances this season. Curry is scoring the ball incredibly efficiently thus far, even for his standards. He has converted 50.0% of his field goal attempts, his highest field goal percentage since the 2015-16 campaign when he took home the league’s MVP award.

Even if Curry isn’t up to playing on Tuesday, Warriors fans shouldn’t fret much about losing this game. After all, the Suns are dealing with some injuries themselves, as Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) have been ruled out, and center Deandre Ayton is questionable.