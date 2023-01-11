It wasn’t just Stephen Curry who was making his return to action on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center. It was also a special occasion for Suns shooting guard Damion Lee, who marked his first return to his former stomping ground since taking his talents to Phoenix during the offseason.

The capacity crowd cheered on Lee as he was handed his championship ring by none other than the GOAT shooter himself, Steph Curry. It was a momentous occasion for Lee, who got a hold of his 2021-22 championship memorabilia for the first time:

Steph presented D-Lee with his championship ring 💍💙pic.twitter.com/sGeydeKXIx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2023

In case you forgot, Lee is Steph’s brother-in-law. The Suns two-guard is married to Curry’s sister, Sydel, and the baby he was holding during the ring presentation is actually Steph’s nephew. The kid is named Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, and he shares the Wardell name with Steph.

This may be a memorable occasion for Lee, but you can be sure that Curry and the Warriors will want to mark his return with a loss for the Suns. This is Steph’s first game back since injuring his shoulder back in mid-December and he will be out to make up for lost time.

The Suns, on the other hand, are extremely shorthanded for Tuesday’s matchup with Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton all sitting out due to injury. This should give Damion Lee more playing time, thereby allowing him to rekindle an old flame in his former stomping ground.