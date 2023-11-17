Former player Metta World Peace has expressed he wants to talk to Warriors' Draymond Green after suspension in incident with Rudy Gobert.

The biggest news of the NBA in recent days has been Draymond Green being suspended for five games after he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. It's been the talk of the town, even with former player Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest).

In an interview with CinemaBlend talking about his appearance on the show “The Masked Singer,” Peace talked about Green and wanting to touch base with him. Peace himself has been suspended before, most notably for his part in the infamous “Malice of the Palace” incident in 2004.

“Well, I want to talk to Draymond to make sure he’s ok. He’s an energized player. This is something that I didn’t expect from Draymond,” Peace said. “If you look at my career and you look at Draymond’s career, he’s got four rings, and he was always able to keep his energy under wraps. This [incident] is really surprising to me.”

Peace did connect himself and Green in how they both have overreacted in times of their careers. Subsequently, he emphasized that he's hoping he can speak to him, possibly in giving advice in how to keep in his emotions since Peace has gone through this so many times in the past.

“I would prefer to speak to Draymond to check on him, so hopefully one day he can reach out to me because his career is going very well. Even though he has a lot of energy and it can come across as negative sometimes,” Peace said. “So to see him kind of overreact such as I have overreacted in times in my career, it’s just a thing where you want to reach out to a player. So I hope that I can actually chat with him and just see where his mind is at and stuff like that.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr agrees with Metta World Peace

A significant person who agrees with Peace in keeping in his anger is Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The four-time NBA champion coach said that Green has to set boundaries in incidents like what happened against the Timberwolves according to ESPN.

“Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line,” Kerr said. “I'm not talking about getting an ejection or a technical, I'm talking about a physical act of violence. That's inexcusable. We have to do everything we can to give him the help and assistance he needs to be able to draw that distinction between being an incredible competitor … but he can't cross that line. He crossed it the other night, for sure.”

Kerr had to make it clear that he didn't mind Green trying to pull off Gobert, but holding him in the chokehold was the issue and that the five game suspension is deserved. He even implied it's a bad look on the league after the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night.

“I don't have a problem with [Green] trying to get Rudy off of Klay … but he's got to let go,” Kerr said. “He hung on for six, seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond and for everybody.”

Nonetheless, the Warriors will be without Green as their next game will be facing the Thunder again tomorrow night. Golden State is currently 6-7 on the season putting them at eighth in the Western Conference.