Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is holding Draymond Green accountable for getting himself suspended.

Earlier this week, the NBA announced that it was suspending Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green for five games for his role in an altercation that took place in Tuesday's game, a home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In its reasoning for the suspension length, the NBA noted Green's history of finding himself in similar situations throughout his tenure with the Warriors.

Now, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is speaking out on the incident and holding Green accountable for his role in what transpired.

“[Green] has to find a way to not cross the line… for a physical act of violence,” said Kerr, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. “That’s inexcusable.”

Draymond Green has indeed been a part of several confrontations on the court throughout his potential Hall of Fame career with Golden State, including a one-game suspension in last year's postseason series against the Sacramento Kings for stomping on Damontas Sabonis. What's truly unfortunate is that Green's reputation as a loose cannon is in some ways beginning to overshadow how great and unique of a player he has been for the Warriors in the basketball realm, establishing himself as an integral part of Golden State's four championship runs during his tenure with the team.

As for this season, Golden State currently sits at an even 6-6 on the campaign but will now have to navigate the next several contests without Green and also an unclear return date for superstar Stephen Curry. While things could be worse, they could certainly also be a lot better.