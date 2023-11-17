The Golden State Warriors named Draymond Green's replacement as he begins serving his five-game suspension

The Golden State Warriors have named Draymond Green's replacement in the starting lineup while the forward serves a five-game suspension, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Jonathan Kuminga will get the nod in Green's place as the Warriors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Says Slater, “Steve Kerr’s instructions: “Run the floor, rebound, dive, get to the line. I want him to shoot the 3.”'

Green was suspended for five games Wednesday after an on-court altercation between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves led to Green putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

“Draymond Green has been suspended five games without pay for escalating an on-curt altercation and forcibly grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner,” the league announced in a press release. “The length of the suspension is based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

The Warriors began the 2023-24 season with a 6-2 record, but have now lost four straight games, including three straight on their home floor. Star guard Steph Curry is expected to miss a couple of games with a knee injury, meaning that the Warriors will be without two of their core members for x games.

Green is no stranger to being ejected and serving a suspension. Last season, the Warriors forward was ejected from a game and suspended for another against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. After getting tangled up with Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, Green stomped on Sabonis' chest, leading to an ejection and a one-game suspension by the league.

Green has been suspended five times in his career.