Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is back as king of the NBA’s jersey sales, beating Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James this 2022-23 season.

Curry is ranked no. 1 on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey list, with James falling to second after being a regular at the top spot. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant round out the Top 5. The results are based on the sales of NBAStore.com for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

It is interesting to note, however, that it’s the first time since the 2017-18 season that Curry topped the list, per Audacy. While Curry has remained popular in that span, he wasn’t able to break through to no. 1–perhaps because of the Warriors’ past struggles.

Sure enough, it came as no surprise that Curry surged in popularity again. The Warriors did win the NBA title in the 2021-22 season, with Steph also claiming his first Finals MVP trophy. Despite the fact that the Dubs have been inconsistent this year, it hasn’t deterred the fan base from supporting Curry. That is also clear when you look at the current NBA All-Star voting, where the sharpshooter leads all West guards.

While LeBron James lost to Stephen Curry in the jersey sales, though, the Lakers remain the most popular team as they lead the league in merchandise sales.

It remains to be seen if Curry can maintain that jersey sales honor throughout the season, though it won’t be shocking if James do pass him considering that the Lakers star is on the verge of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring record.