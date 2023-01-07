By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is on the verge of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, though according to him, he never thought he’d be at the position to break the mark.

James admitted as much in his recent exclusive interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN. When asked where the scoring record will rank among his other accomplishments in the NBA, the Lakers forward noted that he doesn’t know since he really didn’t set it as a goal when he entered the league. He did dream of becoming an NBA MVP and a champion, but being the scoring leader and actually surpassing KAJ? Now that one certainly surprised him.

“The scoring record was never ever even thought of in my head because I’ve always been a pass-first guy. I’ve always loved seeing the success of my teammates,” James revealed.

While several people–especially the LeBron James haters–are calling cap on that statement, it actually makes sense. Considering how difficult it is to score more than 38,000 points in the NBA, it’s not something that a young NBA player would easily proclaim or even set as a goal.

Of course some would say he is chasing for it now, but considering how close he is, it would happen anyway even if he doesn’t try that much. The fact that James is in this position is because of the years of work and his consistent domination in the NBA. Exactly how many players can say they dominated as long as LeBron has?

James is also one of the best playmakers of his generation. His over 10,000 assists prove just that.

As of time of writing, LeBron needs just 485 points to surpass the 38,387 points of Abdul-Jabbar and set a new record. And whether you love him or hate him, what James is about to do screams greatness.