Fresh off of his American Century Championship golf tournament win in Lake Tahoe, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry decided to travel across the country to attend Drake's concert in Brooklyn. Naturally, the greatest shooter of all time was honored during the show as Curry and the rest of his entourage got a special spot on stage alongside the concert's main attraction.

Steph's loving wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a video of herself, Steph, as well as her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, during the show as they were being acknowledged by Drake. Naturally, the clip went viral and unsurprisingly, it garnered all sorts of reactions on the mean streets of social media.

Ayesha has now broken her silence amid the myriad of reactions to her video. The celebrity wife turned New York Times best-selling author and award-winning TV personality took to IG to share her brutally honest reaction to all the brouhaha:

"He thinks y'all are weird TBH." Steph Curry's wife Ayesha responds to the reactions over the Drake video that went viral on her IG 😂 https://t.co/KT37JaaSNg pic.twitter.com/1L4yusP9hq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2023

As always, Ayesha was unforgiving and straightforward in her response. Obviously, she did not take too well to all the negative reactions, and she just had to give the haters a piece of her mind.

Stephen Curry is not the type who engages on social media — not unlike one of his former superstar teammates. Mostly, Steph is more than happy to let Ayesha handle all the clout on Instagram or Twitter. Curry is the type who just lets his game do the talking, but on this particular occasion, the naysayers are hating on something that has nothing at all to do with his basketball.