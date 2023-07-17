The Curry family is used to a history of winning. Dell Curry had a fair share of success in the NBA. Now, his sons Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks aim to continue his legacy. These accomplishments do not just span on the courts but also to the fairway as one of his sons just won the ACC golf tournament.

The American Century Championship is a hard golf tournament to win much like the Larry O'Brien trophy for basketball. Stephen Curry aimed to claim all the glory as he entered it with much preparation that spanned throughout the summer.

The Warriors guard was on top of the tournament and leading it. He beat out Mardy Fish and Joe Pavelski with his 75 points. A lot of came down to the eagle in the 18th hole which pushed him ahead of the former tennis star who had 73 points. Dell Curry and Seth Curry could not help but be amazed at what their family member has accomplished. Steph even posted the accolade immediately after the ACC Golf tournament on Instagram.

“Dream come true! Championship flow in Tahoe 🏆 An unbelievable week I’ll never forget…can’t wait to run it back!” he declared.

Steph might focus on basketball from now on as he prepares to gear up for the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Although, this will not be the last time fans are going to see his putt. He has plans of running it back and dominating once again come next year.