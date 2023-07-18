It's been a busy weekend for Stephen Curry, who followed up his incredible American Century Championship win on Sunday in Lake Tahoe with a Drake concert — and he received a shoutout from the Canadian rapper at the Barclays Center on Monday night.

“I got my brother in here…they say we look alike,” Drake quipped to the roaring crowd after introducing the four-time NBA Champion. “Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building, and of course the lovely Ayesha Curry.”

Steph Curry pulled up to the Drake concert tonight in Brooklyn 🎤 (via @WordOnRd)pic.twitter.com/T5WEOYO2LZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2023

Steph and Ayesha Curry must have left Nevada pretty quickly after his golfing victory to make the show in Brooklyn, and it looks like the pair were having a great time with the Canadian superstar.

Curry won the ACC on an incredible 15-foot eagle putt to edge out former professional tennis player Mardy Fish on Sunday.

“I was hitting the ball pretty solid, so felt I would have a chance,” Curry explained after the win, per the Associated Press.

“On the putt, I was surprisingly calm. The last five feet felt like slow motion. I don't do this for a living, so it's something you dream about. I've been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I've got some hardware to show for it. It's pretty special.”

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski finished third with 66 points, while MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (59) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (56) rounded out the top-five.

Curry became the first Black participant to win the tournament; the 2023 iteration of the celebrity golf classic was its 34th year of existence.

Without a doubt, it's been an electric offseason so far for Stephen Curry and his family.