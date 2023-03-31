Steph Curry is fully aware the Golden State Warriors are still at risk of falling to the play-in tournament by regular season’s end. As the playoffs fast approach, though, Curry can’t help but believe the defending champs will hit their “peak” when it matters most—sustained struggles throughout 2022-23 notwithstanding.

Asked on Friday if the Dubs are prepared to make another title run, the last year’s Finals MVP answered with a strong affirmative, confident Golden State will show championship form—as it has so many times before—under the microscope of postseason basketball.

“Absolutely. Like you said, this has been an interesting year,” Curry told Steiny and Guru on 95.7 The Game. “Some highs, a lot of lows, just trying to figure out who we are, what our identity is. We obviously have maintained confidence and faith that we can peak at the right time, and if we get into a playoff series with whoever that we’re tough to beat. Then it’s just about who can play and get four wins, then do it over again.”

Does Steph think the Warriors have a run in them? “Absolutely… We have obviously maintained confidence and faith that we can peak at the right time.” 👏 (via @SteinyGuru957) pic.twitter.com/QOOB5dmQj8 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 31, 2023

The Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the lowly San Antonio Spurs sixth in the West at 40-37, just one game above the play-in line. No reigning champion in league history has fared worse on the road than Golden State this season. After cementing himself as an elite two-way role player en route to the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season, Andrew Wiggins’ status for the playoffs remains uncertain.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dubs are thinner, smaller and less experienced than they were a year ago. If they somehow manage to win back-to-back titles come June, Curry and company will likely be the first team since 1995 seeded fifth or lower to be the last one standing.

Needless to say, there aren’t many on-paper indicators of Golden State’s championship viability. The Warriors’ net rating is just +0.6, 15th in the NBA, almost perfectly average. Don’t tell any of that Curry, though.

“Last year was an amazing journey and an amazing run,” he said. “This year we’ve had guys in a lot of different roles and some newcomers. For us to be the champs and have to take everybody’s best shot all year, and some self-inflicted wounds that we’ve had, games we should’ve won…

“With all that said, absolutely,” Curry continued. “We feel like we are a team that’s a force when we’re locked in on the specific task of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series. Obviously we need to get there and finish this year and hopefully stay out of the play-in, but that remains the same.”