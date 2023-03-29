ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The big question mark surrounding the Golden State Warriors and their postseason hopes centers around Andrew Wiggins and whether he can rejoin Stephen Curry and the rest of his teammates.

Wiggins hasn’t played for a month and a half now and is running out of regular season games to ramp himself up for any potential return. The rumors have swirled regarding what’s behind his extended absence. Whatever the cause, the bottom line remains that he has personal business to attend to which continues to keep him out of the Warriors lineup.

Steph Curry was asked about Andrew Wiggins after Golden State’s hard-fought comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Despite the increasing urgency to get him back, the two-time MVP remained steadfast in his stance on the matter.

“Same as it’s always been,” said Stephen Curry. “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen. We want to be whole and I’m sure he wants to be a part of this. But when he walks through the door will be when it’s the right time for him. That’s kind of been the expectation at this point,”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Asked if he remains in contact with Wiggins, the Warriors star admitted he’s opted to distance himself from the situation.

“Not that consistently. More space,” Curry remarked.

Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen…But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time.” He said he hasn’t been in regular contact with Wiggins. Giving him space. pic.twitter.com/VgveA17uMO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 29, 2023

Andrew Wiggins was arguably the second best players for the Warriors during their title run last season. He managed to fit in seamlessly alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green as the de factor wing stopper and efficient secondary scorer. He was there for the old guard to help them win their fourth title last season, and they remain supportive of him as he deals with his own personal battles this season.