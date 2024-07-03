Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's greatest players, has big dreams. Even though he didn't shine at Euro 2024, he still wants to play in the 2026 World Cup for Portugal in North America. This shows his incredible determination and passion for the game.

For the first time in his amazing career, Ronaldo did not score in a major international tournament. This happened despite him playing in his record sixth European Championship. Ronaldo was close to making history by becoming the first player to score in six different Euro competitions. They got a penalty in extra time in Portugal's last match against Slovenia. Ronaldo stepped up to take it but missed, leading to an emotional moment where he burst into tears.

Many have noticed that Ronaldo's performance isn't what it used to be. He often struggles with aerial duels, something he once excelled at. Despite this, Ronaldo is not ready to retire from international football. Reports say he is eager to play in the 2026 World Cup. He wants to be the first player to appear and score in six World Cup tournaments, a record that motivates him as he nears the end of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent form and future aspirations for Portugal

Before heading to the Euros in Germany, Ronaldo was in great form. Playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, he scored an impressive 50 goals across all competitions. This shows that even at this stage of his career, Ronaldo can still perform at a high level.

As for Euro 2024, Ronaldo's Portugal team faces a tough challenge. They are set to play against France, the 2018 World Cup winners, in the quarter-finals. This match is highly anticipated, and many fans are excited to see Ronaldo in action. He has already announced that this will be his last European Championship, making it a special tournament for him and his fans.

Ronaldo's desire to play in the 2026 World Cup highlights his love for football and his unyielding spirit. Even though he faced disappointment at Euro 2024, he continues to push forward. His career has been full of incredible achievements, and he is not done yet. His goal of setting new records keeps him going, and fans around the world are eager to see what he will do next.

Portugal has always been a strong team, with Ronaldo leading the charge. Over the years, he has helped his country win many important matches and tournaments. His leadership and skills on the field have inspired many young players in Portugal and around the world. As he aims for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo's influence on the team remains crucial.

The journey to the World Cup will not be easy. Ronaldo will need to stay in top physical condition and continue to perform well for his club. His experience and dedication will be key factors in achieving his dream. The world of football will be watching closely as Ronaldo works towards this goal.

Ronaldo's journey is far from over. Despite the challenges and setbacks, he remains one of football's most driven and talented players. His eyes are set on the 2026 World Cup, and if his past is any indication, he will give it his all to achieve his dreams. Portugal and the world will be watching as he continues to make history on the football field.

Ronaldo's story is one of perseverance and passion. Even in the face of adversity, he never gives up. His career is a testament to what can be achieved with hard work and determination. As he looks forward to the future, Ronaldo's legacy in football is already assured. His continued pursuit of excellence is something that fans will cherish for years to come.