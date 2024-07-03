The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins in an AL Central rivalry matchup. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Twins Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. David Festa

Jack Flaherty (5-5) with a 3.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 89 innings pitched, 115K/14BB, .226 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Angels: Loss, 5.2 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 2.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 51.1 innings pitched, 64K/7BB, .206 oBA

David Festa (1-0) with a 9.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 5 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

His last start was at the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it was his only start of the season.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +142

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Twins

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have their best pitcher on the mound. Flaherty is having an unbelievable season. He has significantly improved his walk rate, and his strikeout rate is in the 95th percentile in the MLB. Along with that, Flaherty gets plenty of hitters to chase and whiff at his pitches. Flaherty should be able to continue that in this game. If he can continue to be dominant in this one, the Tigers will win this game easily.

The Tigers have to get to Festa the way the Diamondbacks did. In that game Festa missed just a bit too much over the plate. He is a three-pitch mix guy, so the Tigers do not have to be ready for a big arsenal. If he misses over the plate with any of those three pitches, the Tigers have to capitalize. If they can do that, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Festa missed over the plate just a bit too much against the Diamondbacks. However, the Diamondbacks are a much better offensive team than the Tigers. Detroit has the fifth-worst batting average, sixth-worst slugging percentage, the 11th-most strikeouts, and sixth-fewest walks. This is a great chance for Festa to get his first win. If he can shut down the Tigers, he will be able to match Flaherty and give the Twins a chance to win the game.

The Twins are a pretty good offensive team. The Twins have the 11th-best batting average, fifth-best slugging percentage, eighth-best average exit velocity, and fifth-most home runs in the MLB. They have the ability to do some damage if the opposing pitcher is not careful. Flaherty is a very good pitcher, and he will not make many mistakes. However, if he does, expect the Twins to take advantage and have a good offensive day.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

I am going to go off the pitching matchup for this game. The Twins are a better offensive team than the Tigers, but the Tigers have their stud on the mound. Along with that, Flaherty has already pitched twice against the Twins, and the Tigers have won both games. I am expecting there to be a third time in this game. I am going to take the Tigers to win this game straight up.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+142)