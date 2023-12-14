The Detroit Pistons' starting lineup is remarkably close to Golden State's in one key category.

The Golden State Warriors aren't a championship caliber team so far this season, but the good news for Warriors fans is that they're still in competition for a playoff spot, unlike the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are now recognized as one of the NBA's worst teams during a time in which they have lost 20 straight games. On Wednesday the Pistons took on the Sixers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and fell behind by 12 points early in a game that began with the Pistons listed as a 12-point underdog.

Few NBA fans would ever compare the Pistons to the Warriors, but that's exactly what one statistical analyst did recently before finding out something incredibly disconcerting for Warriors fans.

The Warriors' struggles have led to calls for star forward Draymond Green to be traded. A possible suspension for Green bashing Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic upside the head has been discussed, and the Christmas Day game has been targeted.

Stat Shows Ineptitude of Warriors' Lineup

The stat was revealed recently showing a net rating comparison between the Pistons and Warriors' starting lineups.

This is CRAZY… The Pistons, who haven't won a game since October have a better net rating than the Warriors' starting lineup 😧 (via @talkhoops) pic.twitter.com/xu8xvyvz0E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

“Get (center Kevon) Looney some help,” one fan said in response.

“Scoring 10 pts for 4/5 GSW starters is like pulling teeth off a tiger’s mouth,” another fan added.

Warriors Face Clippers on Thursday

On Thursday at 10:30 p.m., the Dubs are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers, a team led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George among others.

As usual, it will be a star-studded matchup. Whether or not the Warriors play like it is anyone's guess based on the stat shown above and the team's 10-13 record this season.