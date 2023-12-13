It's, unfortunately, time for the Warriors to move on from Draymond Green.

It's getting tiring. Draymond Green's ejection Tuesday night may be the last straw for the Golden State Warriors. His actions could finally force the Warriors' hand to make a drastic change: trade Draymond Green.

Green's antics took another turn during Golden State's 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns when the power forward knocked Jusuf Nurkic down with a heavy swing to the head. This comes just nearly a month after he choked out Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during a scuffle and deservedly received a five-game suspension from the NBA. The league has not announced anything official yet, but it will more than likely hand down another sanction to the repeat offender.

Green has long been a vital piece throughout the Warriors' dynastic run. He has been the engine, the heart, and the defensive anchor of a team that has raised the Larry O'Brien trophy four times over the past decade. While the Warriors still see him as an important piece to whatever remains in their championship puzzle, his behavior as of late might be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

Draymond Green's antics are hurting the Warriors

Draymond Green is still a valuable piece to Steve Kerr's team. If he isn't acting like a WWE superstar or a UFC fighter, Green still brings elite defense, energy, and playmaking ability.

Green is a passionate and aggressive basketball player. The Warriors certainly love how he brings that to the table from a basketball standpoint. However, Green has channelled that passion and aggression in a violent way over the last couple of years. With how he is behaving as of late, the enigmatic forward is hurting the Warriors more than he is helping them.

Jusuf Nurkic is right. Draymond Green does need help. There is absolutely no excuse for him to be doing this on a consistent basis. There's really no defending him at this point anymore. Even Warriors fans are getting sick of his antics.

A look back on Draymond Green's antics

Let's walk back and see just what Green has been doing over the last couple of years.

It hasn't even been a month since he strangled and nearly sent Rudy Gobert snoozing. It's no secret that Green doesn't like Gobert. He could also argue all he wants that he was coming to the aid of his teammate Klay Thompson, who was getting in a scuffle with Jaden McDaniels. But that's not the way to do it. Green got the Gobert off of Thompson and should've stopped there. Instead, he dragged the Frenchman by the neck a few meters too long and, based on how his face told the story, he did so with a lot of malice.

In the playoffs last season, he stomped a mud hole in the chest of Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis and walked it dry. Green's foot got stuck as Sabonis laid on the ground and helplessly avoided trying to get stepped on. Unfortunately for him, that's exactly what happened.

Sure, Green may excuse himself for being out of balance during the entanglement. But there must have been another way for him to avoid dropping his size 15's on Sabonis' midsection.

Finally, Green is the main reason why Jordan Poole is no longer a Warrior. Golden State's downfall all started with that infamous punch during training camp that pretty much broke Poole's relationship with Green.

A lot of people blame Poole for not mending fences with Green, which put a wrench on the Warriors' title defense even before it began. But it's really hard to fault a guy who got the wrong end of a haymaker — and from a teammate at that.

We'll never really know what Poole said during the altercation that pushed Green over the edge. Green certainly isn't the best at controlling his emotions, either. But still, this is basketball. You can't be just swinging at anyone like that.

Draymond Green trade might be for the best

Green's actions have had basketball consequences as well. There's no denying the Warriors are still better off with the three-time All-Star on the floor. He is still one of the elite defenders in the NBA and nobody in the league has better chemistry with Stephen Curry than he does. But as the saying goes, “the best ability is availability.”

And lately, Green hasn't been as available as he can for the Warriors. It's not even because of injury. He's been ejected three times this season and is on the brink of facing another multi-game suspension. If Green is going to be in-and-out of the lineup, Golden State may never get its season back on track.

That's why it might be best for the Warriors to move on from Green and acquire some other pieces who will not be a distraction — that is if any team is still interested in getting him.